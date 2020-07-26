Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.96 Million

Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will announce $33.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.08 million and the lowest is $29.30 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $142.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $303.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.51 million to $344.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $429.75 million, with estimates ranging from $413.07 million to $440.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 149,093 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,389. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.