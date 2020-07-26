Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.09). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of TDOC traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,490. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.67 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,120 shares of company stock worth $35,413,786. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

