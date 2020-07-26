Brokerages Set Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) PT at $21.17

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,498,000 after buying an additional 1,194,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,452,000 after buying an additional 919,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,347,000 after buying an additional 217,789 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,493,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,124,000 after buying an additional 961,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $90,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,616,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

