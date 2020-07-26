Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Target Price at C$5.95

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNT shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight Capital increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

In other news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 31.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$5.73.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$37.10 million during the quarter.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

