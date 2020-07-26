Brokerages Set KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT at $6.25

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGFHY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Investec cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

KGFHY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.27. 112,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,895. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.