Brokerages Set MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) PT at $81.40

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 152,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 194,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.93. MAXIMUS has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.