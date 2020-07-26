Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target at $126.04

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.61. 3,028,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.42. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

