Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) PT at $25.88

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 394,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,125. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.