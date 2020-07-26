Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.80. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other news, Director Diego F. Calderin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $55,160.00. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

