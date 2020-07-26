BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Hits Market Cap of $200,663.95

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $200,663.95 and $11.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

