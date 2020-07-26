Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is ($0.06). Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $3.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.15) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $11.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,837. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -175.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

