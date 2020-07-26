Castweet (CTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $580,424.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Castweet token can now be bought for about $4.65 or 0.00046937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 34% higher against the dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $580,424.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000272 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00627496 BTC.

Sora (XOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00186716 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00164254 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,745,002 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

