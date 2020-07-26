Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

GTLS stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.55.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.