Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

GTLS stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.55.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit