Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $620.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $570.00 to $620.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $555.92.
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $561.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $571.60.
In other news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,911,716. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $684,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $235,105,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $130,893,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
