Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $620.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $570.00 to $620.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $555.92.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $561.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $571.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,911,716. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $684,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $235,105,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $130,893,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

