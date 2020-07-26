ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Binance, LBank, OKEx and BigONE. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,056.42 or 1.00172862 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000858 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00156829 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, OKEx, BigONE, HitBTC, EXX, Binance, ZB.COM, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

