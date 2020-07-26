Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $173,121.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,980.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $2,235,800 over the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 121,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

Shares of COLL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 182,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $575.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

