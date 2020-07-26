ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $3,517.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000537 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,203,026,217 coins and its circulating supply is 12,161,984,390 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

