Conceal Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Conceal has a total market cap of $896,501.41 and $261,227.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038930 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00757963 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.76 or 0.01578991 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00151390 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008737 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00145940 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,902.26 or 1.00384008 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,805,493 coins and its circulating supply is 8,119,269 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.