Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Corelogic updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.75 EPS and its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Corelogic stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Earnings History for Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

