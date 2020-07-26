COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. COVA has a total market cap of $815,219.91 and approximately $631,845.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVA has traded up 1% against the dollar. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.55 or 0.01921589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00193763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00073104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00117873 BTC.

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

