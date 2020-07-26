Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Cowen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cowen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cowen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of COWN opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.56. Cowen has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.45%. Analysts predict that Cowen will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cowen by 443.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 479,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth $3,806,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

