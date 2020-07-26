Credit Suisse Group Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $47.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $121,399.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,110.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $115,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,811,614 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,789 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,705 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,061 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,470,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

