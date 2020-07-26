Credits Market Capitalization Reaches $6.59 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Credits has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $85,968.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00027561 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, LBank, Kucoin, Tidex, CoinBene, Mercatox, COSS, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

