Deutsche Bank Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $650.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $555.92.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $561.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $531.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $571.60. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.