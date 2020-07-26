DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,977.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $222,485.73 and approximately $1,977.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023810 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021960 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

