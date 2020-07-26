eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a positive rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.54.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

