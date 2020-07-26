EBCoin (EBC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,714.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a total market cap of $345,003.92 and approximately $6,714.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.00 or 0.05219288 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056988 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031430 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

