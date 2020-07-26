ECC Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. ECC has a market cap of $2.51 million and $2.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,037.82 or 1.00137868 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000885 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00157030 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

