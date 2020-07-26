Edgeless (EDG) Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Edgeless has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $916,690.88 and approximately $10,489.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043525 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.61 or 0.05272461 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00057438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031250 BTC.

EDG is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

