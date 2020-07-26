Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE EW opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $51.67 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $766,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,036,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $162,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,723.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,373 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,715. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

