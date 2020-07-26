Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $142.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,364,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after buying an additional 1,567,265 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,492,000 after buying an additional 1,069,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $145,561,000 after buying an additional 613,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.