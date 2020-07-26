Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.48. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after buying an additional 299,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,641,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Energizer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,918,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,021,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Energizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 270,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

