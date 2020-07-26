Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to post sales of $634.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $626.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.27 million. Energizer posted sales of $647.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

ENR traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.15. 270,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,021. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Energizer by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.