Enigma (ENG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.55 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002930 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $21.69 million and $1.55 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00759956 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010033 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00147342 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

