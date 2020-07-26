Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Announces Earnings Results

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.66 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.60-0.67 EPS.

Shares of ENTG opened at $67.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $71.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

