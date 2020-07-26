Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.60-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.68 million.Entegris also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.60-0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $71.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.51%. Entegris’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.14.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

