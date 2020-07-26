EOSDT Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $101,769.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009964 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.01915948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00194017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00073863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00116939 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 tokens. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

