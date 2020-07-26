Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.21 million.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra cut their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.81.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

