Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). Evolent Health reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 794,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,298. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

