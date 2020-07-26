Fantom Price Reaches $0.0145 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $30.20 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin and DDEX. In the last week, Fantom has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.01926632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00196925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00076204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00116630 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,082,722,733 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.