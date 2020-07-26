Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.91. 96,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,794. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

