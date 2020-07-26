FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $321,226.32 and $516.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.01930195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00192956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00117512 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

