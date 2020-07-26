Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $133,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $143,493.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $164,131. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 599.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 244,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares during the period. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,213,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 331,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,510. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $423.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1,951,000.00 and a beta of 1.65. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

