Function X (FX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $694,507.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000916 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $20.57 million and $694,507.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,845,314 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

