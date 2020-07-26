Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Tops $25.93 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00005637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $25.93 million and $5.38 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,049.07 or 0.99898473 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,296,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,726,889 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, Liquid and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

