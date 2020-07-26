FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

FVCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.