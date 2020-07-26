Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report sales of $12.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $13.11 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $48.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.29 million to $48.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.88 million, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $53.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLAD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 65,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,620. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.86%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

