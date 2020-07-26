Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after purchasing an additional 488,007 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,522,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 51.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 505,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 18.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,371,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after buying an additional 217,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

