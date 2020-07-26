Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Receives GBX 113.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.33 ($1.39).

GOCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Matthew Crummack sold 17,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98), for a total value of £13,896 ($17,100.66).

Gocompare.Com Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 96 ($1.18). 354,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.97. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.32). The company has a market capitalization of $404.65 million and a PE ratio of 32.00.

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

