GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $167,752.46 and approximately $673.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.01914684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00196834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00075857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00116404 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,195,254 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

